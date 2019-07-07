Alina Grosu shared romantic photos with her husband
The singer shared a romantic snapshot with her husband during the whole period of Dating.
Famous singer Katy Perry, who recently decided to tell about the beginning of their relationship.
Star in the post, Instagram admitted that he concealed the relationship from 2015, and almost to the wedding, which took place in early June, and showed archival images from 5 September 2015. It was then that according to the stars began their relationship with Alexander Comcover.
“It so happened that in our time all around, on a subconscious level, believe that’s not in instagram, and that doesn’t exist in life. This is a huge mistake. All we’re hiding something, something store, something persistent, a number of heart and afraid to show the public, because any negativity towards “something” can hurt the hardest, most importantly for us, it’s our personal life, our soul naked,” said the singer.
Grosso also admitted that 2015 was hiding relationship with Alexander, who became her first serious love.
“I’m from 2015 hide the relationship, fearing that instagram, the social network, the media somehow will negatively affect quite gentle, timid, and my first very serious love. Now, to hide already late. We are not just teenage sweethearts, and has a full family,” said the singer.
Fans of star rated video from Alina and not stingy on shwin reviews and compliments in the comments.
“Such good. Happiness to you”, “Carry and save the thrill of the relationship through many years. I love you”, “Very beautiful couple! Happiness to you!”. wrote in qantarah fans of the singer.