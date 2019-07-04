Alina Grosu sharing touching moments of the wedding
Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu, who recently celebrated a big wedding in Italy, posted a touching lyric video. A new song called “Invincible” singer dedicated to his newly made wife of Alexander, writes the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
In the new video, fans could not only hear the song, and to see previously unpublished photos from the wedding of Alina and Alexandra.
“This song Alina gives herself a gift from the depths of her heart that beats in unison with the heart of her husband Alexander” – said in the description of the song on the YouTube channel of the singer.
Note that the new first song Katy Perry sang at her own wedding before the bride and guests of the celebration. Very soon the artist will release the video for this song.
Note that for a wedding to Alina Grosu came celebrity guests – Iryna Bilyk, Pavlo Zibrov, Vitaly Kozlovsky, Dmitri Kolyadenko.