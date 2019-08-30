Alina Grosu showed Breasts in Moscow (photo)

| August 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Popular Ukrainian singer and actress Katy Perry, who recently got married, boasted a photo, which showed ample bosom.

“When the husband is a photographer”, signed Grosso in Instagram shot taken in Moscow.

The singer — a brilliant black dress with a sweetheart neckline, and the chest is almost “waddle”, as noted in the network.

By the way, fans of the singer have long noted that the breast of the singer after the wedding began to look impressive. Many talk about plastic surgery, but it is possible that Alina is expecting a child. True, he tries to hide it, blurring images and using photoshop (clumsily).

Recall that the singer Ani Lorak also suspected of increasing breast size. The singer denies this and does not confirm, but strongly demonstrates its charms, choosing outfits with a plunging neckline.

