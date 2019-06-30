Alina Grosu showed unique wedding frame
Popular singer Alina Grosu 23 June we had a lavish wedding in Italy close to the romantic city of Verona. Though officially an actress and her lover, a young businessman named Alexander, signed June 1, lavish celebration, the couple decided to have late, calling a lot of starry friends. So, to congratulate your goddaughter arrived Ukrainian pop diva Iryna Bilyk, singers Vitaly Kozlovsky and Pavel Zibrov, showman Dmytro koliadenko and TV presenter Katya Osadchaya. The young couple decided to spend in Italy and also honeymoon, delighting fans of the bright and romantic photos.
On the page in Instagram Alina does not cease to publish exclusive wedding footage. For example, it showed the original portrait with her beloved husband and left him a touching poetic recognition. The artist often places in the network poetry of his own composition, than unspeakably happy subscribers, always finding in their response.
“I won’t give
Most cold and evil winds..
We cannot be divided in half,
You’re my world merge
You will guess himself.
I find myself again in your eyes,
The heart will fill the ocean of love..
With me breathe in unison..
You tell me…” — wrote love Alina.
Poignant scenes and heartfelt confession touched the fans of the actress so that they could not resist the wishes and compliments to the newlyweds.
“And you are so similar to each other! That’s wonderful!”, “Beautiful photo, you look very nice”, “You are the most beautiful couple in the world. I wish you udachki. And a lot of creative ideas at work”, “Lucky!” “You make a great couple happiness and love to you”, “Beautiful couple”,” Very beautiful couple! Be happy!” — wrote commentators.