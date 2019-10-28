Alina Grosu stirred the spicy way in the style of the 90s
Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu, who recently flashed her Breasts in the racy photo shoot, this time took pictures in style 90-x years. New photos of the actress posted on his page in Instagram.
The singer stressed that she is the mood in which eating want to dance dirty dancing in the moonlight.
The photographs of Katy Perry posing in a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Also she is wearing a coat with leopard print.
Netizens commented on the new pictures of the actress.
- Gorgeous;
- 2 photos just bombeznaya. Look this image, and the black color as it complements you, looks quite harmoniously. More such photos;
- HEU HEU HEU;
- The second photo just like Barbie from my childhood;
- Elegant, chic and chest;
- The first photo is an incredible nostalgia for the 90’s.