Alina Grosu stirred up fans with extreme cleavage
Alina Grosu likes to treat fans provocative photo, especially next to her beautiful and personal the photographer is her husband Alexander. She always chooses outfits that accentuate her luxury forms and always gets to the point! So, on the new photo, the actress posed in a striking gown with a spicy low neck, which allowed fans to admire her ample bosom in all its glory.
Alina posing on the background of night city on the terrace of one of restaurants of Moscow. Her hair neatly Packed in curls, and a festive makeover for the release of made with an emphasis on red lips. Their way she added large earrings
“When the husband is a photographer,” he left Alina concise hashtag for a photo, hinting at the author’s spectacular shot.
Fans could not pass candid photos. They appreciated the image of the singer and showered her generous compliments
- The dress is very beautiful!
- Gun
- Chic
- Breasts super
- And a good husband and wife’s a babe!
- Pretty!
- Your glazaaa gorgeous as always
- Insanely beautiful
- Beauty
- Ti duzhe Garna divchina