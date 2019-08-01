Alina Grosu surprised fans with an unusual way

Recently Alina Grosu adhered maximally feminine, delicate style. Light, streamie dresses, bright colors, floral prints — a real girl over and over again pleased the fans in the photos of the singer. However, in a different role, Grosso decided not to stay and just recently appeared before the fans in an unusual, austere and understated outfit.

Алина Гросу удивила поклонников необычным образом

Black fitted jacket, white blouse, skirt of black tulle in this photo posing on the singer. Your image is always tender previously Alina complements the restrained hair and chunky boots. As it turned out, thanks to the commentary to the pictures, which left the singer, black was always her favorite color. Well, unexpectedly!

