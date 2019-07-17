Alina Grosu together with her husband came to Ukraine
After a luxurious wedding ceremony in a Villa near Verona and honeymoon with new husband in Italy Alina Grosu arrived to Ukraine to visit relatives. Note that the singer together with his partner Alexander lives in Moscow, where they signed on 1 June.
On his page on Instagram the actress shared a romantic and very colorful picture with her beloved husband. They are posing in an embrace with his back to the camera, standing in the middle of the field. A special atmosphere to the scenes adds a very beautiful sky with fluffy clouds. Apparently, the photo was taken at sunset.
Grosso also dedicated to the beloved touching lines.
“If there is peace in my hands
We are going to split in two.
If you’re with me forever
Else in life is nonsense,” — wrote the artist.
Followers of Alina vying to admire the spectacular and wish the couple happiness and love.
- Golden words
- VI Chudov
- You are very lovely, gentle, beautiful, God Bless You
- VI just Chudov, Yak Curtin — love the this…
- Duzhe Garneau
- Very beautiful shot) more such interesting pictures. Good luck in everything, peace over your head, and plenty of bright, happy moments in life))