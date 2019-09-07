Alina Grosu told about his first meeting with husband
Popular singer Katy Perry, who recently admitted how much it had cost her parents wedding in Italy, now told about the first meeting with her husband Alexander Comcover.
The couple met six years ago at the Moscow house of Alexander, where Alina was invited to the party. However, according to the artist, that night she even didn’t pay attention to the tall blond.
“I see 19 year old boy, well, nerd or something, well, like a nerd, was too smart for his age,” admitted the singer in the program “Life of famous people”.
But Alexander, on the contrary, Alina noticed. More precisely, even her strange behavior, because the whole party girl doesn’t take her coat.
“Alina came all of these Palace apartments, accustomed to Ukrainian life, sees this discord. It was warm, but she the off her coat and was afraid it would hang down,” recalled the first meeting with Alina, a young businessman.
After the first acquaintance two years, Alina was back in the house. Alexander has leased the space for the film, and Grosso came there to negotiate. According Komkova, star came for the actor for your clip, and found a husband.
“Sanya started flirting a bit, I noticed. But I thought, still small,” recalled the singer noting that for a long time they remained just friends.
However, Alexander has the courage and he took the first step to romantic relationships.
“I can’t say that such and such a date I became to love her. It’s kind of a live feeling, which is constantly changing, growing and evolving. Every day I realize that I love her,” admitted Lumps.
However, it is not always the couple were smooth. It turns out that three years ago the couple was on the verge of breaking. And all because of the fact that in 2016 all the media spread the news that Alina had an affair with actor Michael Aramyan, who starred in one of her videos.
But even then, the singer met with Alexander, who is very upset by all the rumors that revolved around her PR romance.
“Reporters then much hyped love story with Michael. We really fought a lot, not only because she was not warned, I thought it some disgrace,” said Alexander.