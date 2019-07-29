Alina Grosu touched by the gentle mom
Alina Grosu recently pleases his fans with touching family photos with my husband, and my little nephew. This time 24-year-old blond beauty shared a couple photos with my mom and was touched by the emotional recognition and gentle words of gratitude.
On the page in Instagram, the actress — in the magnificent wedding dress next to her mother quoted a verse written by her grandmother. Lines dedicated to mother Alina.
“You’re in my life I have opened many paths,
But for me there’s only one…
I want your path to go
And the way you look in emotional depth…”, — says the publication.
Alina said that this verse once, in school, wrote her mother to her mother, the actress admitted that insanely happy that this talent was passed to her “inheritance.”
The singer said that he had been writing poetry since early childhood, and also wants “to go by my mom’s… insanely hardworking, successful, open to everything new person, and most importantly, the driving force of our family.”
“Who loves and is proud of his parents, put the little heart in the comments,” Alina added, turning to his fans.
Netizens are touched by the fabulous photos and admire the beautiful image of Alina in a wedding dress, which by the way the artist went down the aisle with her beloved Alexander. Subscribers singer just showered a touching post “hearts” in the comments.
- Very fond and proud of them. Alinka, thank you for your creativity;
- Alina continue life for mom;
- Is everything;
- A touching and beautiful photo!..