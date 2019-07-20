Alina Ostrowska divorced with her second husband and had an affair with a colleague
Alina Ostrowska became the host of the show “heads and Tails. Marine season” last fall. She was succeeded by Maria Humayun, who left the project due to pregnancy. High glamorous girl with a stunning figure immediately became a real star.
About the personal life of Alina tells rarely, or rather almost does not speak. Fans will recognize details from the press. 29-year-old star has been married twice. Her first husband was a football player Eugene bredon. They had been married for three years and broke up, according to information in the Network, due to his infidelity. The second time down the aisle Ostrowska went with a businessman named Igor. Their relationship started very romantically. And the heart of the young man did sweetheart for all the traditions of Hollywood movies. A big wedding was not. The media wrote that they just got married and were married in the Church.
Alas, this relationship was not eternal. Last autumn it became known that Alina divorced with Igor. About the reasons leading the “eagle and Tails” does not tell anyone.
This spring Ostrowska began to appear at events with former colleague Anton Lavrentiev. He was “heads and Tails. The shopping”. Left the show in 2015, and became involved in music and poetry, but people remember him that on a tourist project.
The other day about the status of the relationship with Alina Anton himself told the fans. He published their joint photo with the guests and made a very romantic signature:
“Love. All know what it is, but all of it is about his. For me, this distance, trust, constant work and involvement in the person on the other end of the wire. This sensitivity of the mind and soul, because only inner feelings can truly hug someone you care about. This communication — and not just correspondence! And speaking from the heart. And patience, respect and tenderness.”
Alina Anton said, but did not find it difficult. Besides, he clearly is talking about love at a distance, which is understandable: graph leading “eagle and Tails” so rabid that they can’t be home for a few months!
Lavrentiev, which this year will be 36 years old, never been married. He attributed novels with several well-known girls.