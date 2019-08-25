Alina Pash staged a colourful procession through the streets of Kiev
Improvisation For fun and an ode to freedom! It so happened mood-video Alina Pash in support of incendiary singles Slukhay , one of the most notable tracks from recent album PINTEA: GORY.
Drag queen, grouping the Cult and many Ukrainian indie brands. Alina Pash heads the bright procession in living scenery street party Block Party. This project is not more than a year, but he has already managed to acquire cult status. Block Party is a series of charity one-day festivals, the proceeds of which go to the restoration and reconstruction of the street reitarskaya (where it passes). A bold initiative of active citizens, which evolved into a movement.
Also in the video starred DJ Weedim. Famous French DJ who became soundproduction track Slukhay, specially came to Ukraine at the Block Party and video shoot.
We shot the video on a random camera on the phone. And shot all around without any plot: my sound check, the crowd of people around. Came up with dance moves and just having a good time. The most important thing in Slukhay is the atmosphere of celebration and unity
says the artist.
The video was directed by Nathan Daisy – French music video Director and musician. This is the fourth video of Nathan for Alina. Before he shot music videos OINAGORI, OK, Dr. padlo (together with alyona alyona) and the recent split-live Good Evening/Egogra.