Alina Pash was photographed near the house, which was filmed in the popular TV series of the 2000s
Ukrainian singer Alina Pash very often travels and loves to discover new countries. This time she had been in Los Angeles (USA) and was photographed near the house, which was filmed in the popular TV series of the 2000s,”Enchanted“.
Pictures taken near the home of the Halliwell sisters, the singer has published in his Instagram account.
Yesterday I slept with Cole (a character from the series “Charmed” — ed.). It was cool
signed photo of Alina Pash.
The house from the TV series “Charmed” in the Victorian style located in Los Angeles at 1329 Carroll Ave., Los Angeles, CA, USA. This is a really old house, in 1900, next to it was photographed, so it was built even earlier. In the filming of the series was used only a facade, the whole interior of the house is “Bewitched” were filmed in the halls.