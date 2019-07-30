Aliyev prevented: Milevsky openly talked about sex with Dasha Astafyeva (video)
One of the most eligible bachelors among the athletes of the Ukrainian footballer Artem Milevskiy, now playing in their homeland in Belarus for the Brest “Dynamo”, was always known as a great ladies ‘ man. Repeatedly the media attributed to him novels with well-known personalities, but further conversations and gossip is not reached.
34-year-old shed light on their past love Affairs, openly telling which celebrities have had “on the hook”. “In my youth I had a lot of people. Tina Kandelaki (now General producer of the Russian sports channel “live TV”. — Ed.)? Yes, it was. But long after the world Cup yet. She came to remove the “Most intelligent” in Kiev. I was told, she sat with her friends at the restaurant, asked who is the most fashionable football player, asked for a room. I honestly only knew that there was Tina Kandelaki, but didn’t even know what she looks like. And then a call from an unknown number: “hi, this is Tina Kandelaki”. I say, “so what?” In General, the conversation did not go. But then we exchanged letters a few times met up and talked.
What did not work, so this Dasha Astafieva — she’s a famous singer in Ukraine. Then Aliyev committed follies. We sat with her in the lobby of the hotel, about five in the morning, and he came and began to stir: “Mile, take me home.” Everything was covered“, — said the player in the program on the Youtube channel “krasava”.
Also the best scorer of the championship of Ukraine-2009/2010, three times recognized by various publications as the best player in the country, admitted that at the time, could move from Dynamo Kiev to the camp of the bitterest enemy, of Shakhtar Donetsk. “I was called Dario Srna. I wasn’t even trained. He says: “Come we will take you to myself”. I thought after a couple of hours he called back and refused. I had so many Derby with Shakhtar. At the time I thought to go from “Dynamo” in Donetsk is a disgrace, and that the fans will catch me then. But if I thought like I think now, it probably would have taken that offer. This conversation was in February, and the ratio of Ihor Mykhailovych Surkis until September was terrible for me. If I had known that this would happen, even in spite of he would be moved to the “miner, “said Milevsky.
We add that the footballer plays for Brest “Dinamo” from January 2019. In the championship of Belarus, which is held on system “spring-autumn”, the team Milevsky leader in the standings, ahead of two points BATE (though BATE have a game in hand). Arthur himself took part in all 16 matches in which he scored two goals and gave three assists.
