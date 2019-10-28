Alkoholisko: How you behave signs of the Zodiac in a state of alcoholic intoxication
You can have fun with Fish, if you have the money, with Scorpio – if he likes you. And after the fling with Sagittarius don’t be surprised if you Wake up in a foreign country.
Aries
Impulsive Aries like to party and sometimes don’t know when to stop. They contain the spirit of competition, which causes them to enter into a competition – who will drink more.
When they drink, they become the most fun people in the world. And in this state, they can tell you anything you want them to know and that I would never tell sober.
Taurus
They are usually limited to a small amount of alcohol. But once they get drunk, they immediately begin to create around themselves a lot of problems.
For example, they always spill their drinks on other people, which can be very unpleasant. They love to be the center of attention, so a good solution would be to bring them to a karaoke bar. The fun is guaranteed.
Gemini
They are fun, so, even drunk, still you. In this state they like to communicate, but their attention is scattered in all directions. Sometimes they don’t even realize that drunk.
Gemini may flirt simultaneously with multiple members of the opposite sex. And each time, ordering a drink, they choose a new drink, because they don’t like monotony.
Cancer
This gentle souls that generally drink for consolation. They love to “comfort” ourselves to a few glasses of wine after dinner and several bottles of beer after work.
Like other Water signs, they need to drink with caution not to overdo it. More than just Cancers like VIP events and themed private parties. Raki never be too drunk, but take the form of a “tired and sensitive” Bohemian characters.
There is nothing better than drinking a bottle of red wine with your favorite Cancer.
Leo
Leos love to drink and dance even if you don’t know how to do it. When they are drunk, turn into a pleasant and lovely people who never lose control.
If they drink a little more than the norm, begin to openly flirt but never cross a certain line. If in a tipsy state they were very arrogant and even rude, then definitely the next day to apologize.
Virgo
Representatives of this sign are known for their good behavior, so they drink a little and with caution. This means that choosing the drinks they are usually with great care. Rarely lose control, but when this occurs, it results in a show.
Virgo in a state of intoxication given the fun, do not hesitate to flirt with the opposite sex, not paying attention to what you will think about them by others.
Libra
If you believe the Scales, they drink to have fun and socialize. They just love to go to parties, flirt and meet new people. Alcohol can “open” their good side and bad.
Scales in a condition of alcoholic intoxication will flirt with anyone of the opposite sex, who are in the area of access. And overdo it with the alcohol for the Weights – is common.
Scorpio
Never tell a Scorpio that he will be enough, otherwise he would continue drinking until you fall unconscious. They like to drink, but if you don’t like it, then you should stay away from them.
In General, it is believed that the Scorpions are a great company for alcohol. In a state of intoxication they are disclosed as wonderful sides and charming deceivers. They will remember all that you said and did, so it is recommended to vybivatsya only with those Scorpions that you like.
Sagittarius
The proverb “in Vino Veritas” is quite fair in relation to this Zodiac sign. When they get drunk, they begin to tell you all, including all their mysteries and secrets.
In fact, they are interesting to drink. Under this sign were born many famous people. People who can find common language with all. And thus able to convince you to do anything. So don’t be surprised if, after a spree with Sagittarius you will Wake up in a foreign country, or at least in an unfamiliar area.
Capricorns
Most often it is practical, hungry for money and social status to people, it is not surprising that they are not the private party guests. However, it is under this sign were born, Elvis Presley, Annie Lennox and David Bowie, and therefore, Capricorns are, nevertheless, able to enjoy life.
This is a true rock star: independent, powerful and charismatic. They are either completely immersed or completely get away from everything that is happening around them.
Aquarius
Aquarians and alcohol – are incompatible. When they get drunk, they think they know everything. If they come up with any idea, they will not rest until until you realize it.
But if they are having a party, they are so heavily immersed in the organization that are in suspense until the last. Aquarians love the company of drunk and funny people just love to chat. A conversation between a sober Aquarius and interesting drunken man is quite a common thing.
Fish
If you Fish, you probably know that under this sign were born many famous alcoholics and drug addicts. Not only that, Fish love to leave this world of dreams, so they are also quickly getting used to it. So if you decide to build a relationship with the representative of this sign, you need to be vigilant.
On the other hand, they are really wonderful and interesting partners. If you start to drink with the Fish, everything else loses importance.