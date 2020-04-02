All 10 of the players, “Valencia”, infected with mers recovered
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Valencia
The second test of the coronavirus ten players of “Valencia” gave a negative result, according to Superdeporte.
Earlier it was reported that the coronavirus has infected 10 players and 15 staff of the Spanish club.
However, some members of the staff of the Valencia test was positive, says the publication.
Valencia became one of the first clubs in Spain, who reported on the infection of coronavirus his players. The source of the infection could be the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League against Atalanta (1:4), played in Milan.
Italy in Europe suffered from COVID-19, and the game was attended by more than 40 thousand fans.