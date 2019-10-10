All 28 countries of the European Union urged Turkey to stop military operation in Syria – it undermines the fight against ISIS* (PHOTO)

All 28 countries of the European Union urged Turkey to stop unilateral military

the operation of the “Source world”, which Ankara began in the North-East of Syria.

In a statement, the EU Council approved all the community, said that the Turkish military campaign threatens the fight against the terrorist organization “Islamic state”*, threatens new flows of refugees, so the fighting should be stopped.

“The EU calls on Turkey to stop unilateral military actions that undermine the stability of the region, increase the suffering of civilians and threaten to spark a new wave of refugees. Unilateral action of Turkey also threatened the progress made by the coalition to combat ISIS*, a coalition member of which is Turkey itself,” reads the EU statement.

In a statement on behalf of the EU statement, the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini noted that with its actions Turkey undermines stability in the region and prospects for political dialogue.

“In light of Turkish military operations in North-East Syria, the EU reaffirms that sustainable solution to the Syrian conflict cannot be achieved by military means. EU calls on Turkey to stop unilateral military action,” – said in a statement.

In the EU believe that “the resumption of armed clashes in the North-East of Syria further undermine the stability of the entire region, will exacerbate the suffering of the civilian population.” In addition, “the prospects for the political process under the leadership of the UN to achieve peace in Syria will be complicated”, said Mogherini.

In addition, the EU believes it is “unlikely” that envisaged by Turkey in the North-East of Syria “security zone” will satisfy the international criteria for refugee return. “The EU will not assist in stabilizing or improving in the areas where it ignored the rights of the local population,” – said in a statement.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization