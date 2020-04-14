All 7 players of the club of the Italian Series And have recovered from coronavirus
Claudio Ranieri
The head coach of UC Sampdoria Claudio Ranieri reported that all the players on the team who was infected with the coronavirus, has been cured.
“All of our players have recovered. It was not very nice to hear that some of them are infected. Fortunately, I was able to periodically communicate with them”, – quotes the coach of Genoa Football club Italia.
We will remind, earlier it was diagnosed with the coronavirus COVID-19 from Fabio Depaoli, Bartos Beresinski, Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albina Ekdale, Antonio La Gumina and Morten Thorsby.