All about ketogenic diet
Do not think that a ketogenic diet designed exclusively for weight loss. It turns out that this is one of the best tools for increasing sexual desire.
Reduces weight. Naturally, the main function of this diet in the form of the disappearance of extra pounds beneficial effects on libido. The more slender the person, the higher the confidence in their own attractiveness, and this is an important psychological factor.
Increases the level of energy. Being on a ketogenic diet, you will feel less fatigue and more energy. All this has a positive effect on mood and sexual desire.
Reduces libido. If you do not follow a ketogenic diet, and then suddenly go to her and at the first stage, the libido may decrease. Do not worry, because your sexual desire will increase and even exceed the initial level.
Improves the health. Following a ketogenic diet involves abstaining from all unhealthy foods. And this step is also very important if you want to boost your sexual drive.