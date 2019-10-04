All according to plan: winnik has responded to the failure of the concert in Sumy (photo, video)
Oleg winnick responded to reports in some media about the failure of his concert in Sumy. “Despite the unknown calls about mining of the building, the concert took place, started without delay and passed with a planned break for intermission. During a break in the security services quickly checked the premises of the Arena, any inconvenience does not arise,” — says the official press service.
Concert in Sumy became the first in the autumn part of the tour “Roksolana”. Despite the protest activists, the sports arena was full.
Vinnik sang the famous hits “Nino”, “Happiness”, “Volchitsa”, “Captivity”, “how to live without you” and newer song “You know”, “Roksolana”, “Maya the Bee”. Especially warmly the audience responded to the new ballad Oleg Vinnik “Close on earth”, which the artist called on all to peace.
A video of the concert Oleg shared on his page in Instagram.
Traditionally, in sums the contractor was found with children with hearing impairments. For the second year in a row the young fans of Oleg, who communicate in sign language, but I also feel the rhythm and love songs winnick, receive invitations to the concert of singer and also the opportunity to see my idol.
We will remind, earlier Oleg Vinnik caught in a scandal because of the involvement in the video #the Vsemmire with Russian stars that support Putin’s policies. Later, the singer explained his participation in the video and stated that the video was used without his knowledge.
