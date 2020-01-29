All applicants for the ‘Oscar’ in 2020: who would you have chosen?
Approaching important Hollywood event of the year — the ceremony of “Oscars” Academy award. On February 9 critics would call their favorites, who will be awarded the coveted statuettes, and already today we offer our readers to Express their opinions about nominees and take part in the survey.
Most nominations, eleven, received the film “Joker” directed by Todd Phillips, which became a triumph for the actor Joaquin Phoenix.
A psychological Thriller script written by Phillips together with Scott silver. The plot of the film is a version of the origin story of the supervillain the Joker, one of the key antagonists of Batman in comic books published by DC Comics.
The film has grossed over one billion dollars, which allowed him to take seventh place in the list of highest grossing films in 2019 and become the highest grossing in the history of all the paintings in the category R, and also the first movie with this rating, whose fees have exceeded a billion dollars.
Ten nominations of the three films:
“1917”
Anti-war drama “1917” Sam Mendes has already collected several awards, including a Golden globe (best film). The events unfolding during the First world war: two young British soldiers charge across the enemy’s territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack. Ribbon stylized shoot “one shot”.
“Irish”
Martin Scorsese does not alter the beloved gangster theme and the actors. Moreover, the Director even appealed to the innovative technology of “rejuvenation,” to Robert de Niro, al Pacino and Joe Pesci played in “the Irish” heroes of their age, and 20 years younger.
“Once upon a time in Hollywood”
In its ninth Tarantino film, as in inglorious Basterds, he turned to alternative history. The plot of “Once upon a time… Hollywood” is built around the brutal murder of American actress Sharon Tate by a gang of Charles Manson. The tape brings the viewer into Los Angeles of the 1960s, where the famous actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is trying to overcome a creative crisis. Helps him the best friend and understudy, played by brad pitt.
In six categories, the nominees of the tape: “the Rabbit Jojo” (trailer here), “Little women” (trailer), “Marriage story” (trailer) and “Parasites” (trailer).
And while we are all waiting for the official results, ForumDaily decided to ask the opinion of their readers, because the movie is done, primarily, for the audience, not for critics.
How do you think which picture will receive “Oscar” in the nomination “the Best film”?
Stepped into the role of a film critic?.. Now let’s choose the best of the actor.
Who would you have awarded the Oscar as best actor?
And what actress would you reward?
Who, in your opinion, deserve the title of best actress?
Other nominations (vote for him not offer, but if you got the taste, you can leave your opinion in comments below the post).
Best Director:
- Pont Zhong Ho — “Parasites”
- Sam Mendes — “1917”
- Todd Phillips — “The Joker”
- Martin Scorsese — “Irish”
- Quentin Tarantino — “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Best supporting actor:
- Tom Hanks – “a Beautiful day in the neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins – “Two popes”
- Al Pacino – “Irish”
- Joe Pesci – “Irish”
- Brad pitt – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Best supporting actress:
- Kathy Bates – “The Case Of Richard Jewell”
- Laura Dern – “Marriage story”
- Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”
- Florence Pugh – “Little women”
- Margot Robbie – “Scandal”
Best adapted screenplay:
- “Irish”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “The Joker”
- “Little women”
- “Two Popes”
Best original screenplay:
- “1917”
- “Get the knife”
- “Marriage history”
- “Parasites”
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
The best work of the operator:
- Mayak
- “1917”
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
- “The Joker”
- “Irish”
Best art Director:
- “1917”
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
- “Parasites”
- “Irish”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
Best costume design:
- “Irish”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Little women”
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
- “The Joker”
Best editing:
- “Ford vs Ferrari”
- “Irish”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “The Joker”
- “Parasites”
Best composer:
- “The Joker”
- “Little women”
- “Marriage history”
- “Star wars: Skywalker. East”
- “1917”
Best song:
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away — “toy Story 4”
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again — “Rocketman”
- Stand Up — Harriet
- I’m Standing With You — “Breakthrough”
- Into The Unknown — “frozen 2”
Best visual effects:
- “1917”
- “The Avengers: Finale”
- “Irish”
- “The Lion King”
- “Star wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”
Best makeup and hairstyles:
- “Scandal”
- “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”
- “Judy”
- “The Joker”
- “1917”
The best sound:
- “Ford vs Ferrari”
- “To the stars”
- “The Joker”
- “1917”
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Best sound editing:
- “Ford vs Ferrari”
- “The Joker”
- “1917”
- “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
- “Star wars: Skywalker. East”
Best foreign language film:
- “Parasites”
- “Body Of Christ”
- “Country honey”
- “Pain and glory”
- “Les Miserables”
Best animated film:
- “Klaus”
- “Toy story 4”
- “How to train your dragon 3”
- “The missing link”
- “I lost the body”
Best animated short film:
- “Daughter”
- “Kubul”
- “Unforgettable”
- “Hairy love”
- “Sister”
Best documentary:
- “American factory”
- Cave
- “Face of democracy”
- “For The Most”
- “Country honey”
Best short documentary:
- “In the absence”
- “Learn to ride a skateboard in a combat zone (if you’re a girl)”
- “Life takes over”
- “Superman from St. Louis”
- “Go, run, cha-cha”
Best short fiction:
- “Brotherhood”
- “Football club Nifty”
- “The window opposite”
- Sorria
- “Sister”
