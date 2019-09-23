All Balkan countries should become part of the EU, said the foreign Minister of Serbia (PHOTO)

Serbia and other Balkan countries should join the European Union. This was stated on Monday by first Vice-Premier, foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dacic at the informal dinner of the leaders of the Western Balkans, organized by the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Minister Dacic said that full membership in the EU is a key foreign policy priority of Serbia. He noted that the place of Serbia and the entire region in the EU”, – said the press service of the Serbian Ministry of foreign Affairs, quoted by TASS.

Dacic added that Serbia was in favour of peace and stability in the Balkans, and also intends to conduct a dialogue with Pristina to find lasting compromise solution.

The official candidates for accession to the EU remains Albania, Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, and Turkey. None of these countries is not even theoretically the possible timing of EU accession, but in the autumn of last year, the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker stated that, in his opinion, Serbia and Montenegro will enter the EU before 2025. However, it is necessary to carry out reforms and to show “strong political will”.

Earlier, the European Commissioner for enlargement and neighbourhood policy Johannes Hahn said that the EU door will remain open for the States in the post – Soviet space- Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.