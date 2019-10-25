All because of the divorce: Jeff Bezos lost its status as the richest man on the planet
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is no longer the richest man in the world. He dropped to second place and the championship was taken by the founder of Microsoft bill gates. This writes the New York Post.
The founder of Amazon, who also owns the Washington Post, dropped to second place after the price of the shares of the giant e-Commerce fell by 7%.
Now that he accumulated as is $103,9 billion, Bezos has given the palm of bill gates, whose net worth is $105.7 billion
55-year-old Bezos became the richest man on Earth in 2018, the same year he became the first billionaire, whose fortune exceeded $100 billion, at that time, the capital Bezos was $160 billion.
He first entered the list of the richest Americans the Forbes 400 in 1998, a year after the Amazon capital was $1.6 billion.
But the decrease of own capital Bezos is not only because stock Amazon. He would still be in first place if he and MacKenzie Bezos are not divorced.
In January 2019, the couple announced their divorce, and 49-year-old MacKenzie has got a quarter of Amazon’s stock. Now with private capital of $32.7 billion it is among the 20 richest people in the world.
Bezos broke up with MacKenzie after a photo scandal in which leaked embarrassing selfie meant for his mistress Lauren Sanchez.
Gates, debuted in the first ever Forbes list of billionaires in 1987, resigned as Chairman of Microsoft in 2014, although it remains a member of the Board of Directors.
Currently, he is co-chair of bill and Melinda gates Foundation.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Jeff and MacKenzie Unbonded announced that divorce after 25 years of marriage in January 2019. The couple have four children together. In April, the pair announced that they “completed the process of dissolution” of their marriage.
- Later it became known that the founder of the Amazon meets the anchor Lauren Sanchez.
- American tabloid the National Enquirer paid for Michael Sanchez, the brother of his mistress billionaire Jeff Bezos, $200 thousand for the transfer of intimate correspondence with his sister with the businessman.