All boarded Hyperloop: the network has teased a photo of the train in ORDO
After the network has shown a train of two wagons message Donetsk-Yelenovka, which pulls the antediluvian locomotive, there was one photo from the occupied Donbass. This time in the backdrop of waste heaps in Donetsk steppe “crisscrossing” suburban “Express” one-car train with a battered locomotive from Yasinovataya to Chumakove.
Photos published in Twitter user with the nickname “Mrmusic”.
“A commuter in the area Yasinovataya-Chumakove reduced to 1 car”, — he signed photo.
Under the photo appeared sarcastic comments.
“But reserved seats or SV?”
“You see, all boarded hyperloop Donetsk-Mandrykino”.
“Soon lettered, tickets can only be booked with the Donetsk payphone”.
“For the elite. The mob can walk”.