All coded: diagnosis Zavorotnyuk even hide from the medical staff
Diagnosis of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who, according to rumors, the last stage of brain cancer, even hide from the staff of the medical center where she is undergoing treatment.
“All diagnoses are classified. We also know all the news from the media,” said an employee of the medical center “Companion”.
She noted that particularly aggressive people trying to bribe hospital staff. And amount offer considerable, but to find out you can’t do it.
According to the publication, Zavorotnyuk lies in the house in the basement, where the Center of radiation diagnosis.
You can only get there with the doctor in the Elevator just missing the desired button.
And at the entrance to the center put a guard that is ready to throw out anyone who ask about the health of the actress.
We will remind, earlier it was reported that daughter Zavorotnyuk offered 15 million for an interview.
