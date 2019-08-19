‘All dead!’: published secret US intelligence about the disaster in Chernobyl
The national security archive of the USA has published the report of the Bureau of intelligence and research about the accident at the fourth unit of the Chernobyl NPP. How to write RTVi, documents on August 15 published on the website of the store.
The report sent to Secretary of state George Schultz on 2 may 1986. The addresser of the report was the diplomat Morton Abramowitz, who in those years headed the Bureau of intelligence and research of the state Department. Report marked as secret.
The document covers a little more than one page. It is said that the words of the Soviet leadership about the two injured in the accident “absurd.” According to the estimates of exploration, a day at the reactor running for at least a hundred people. About 30 workers will be on the night shift.
Due to the fact that the third unit is located close to the fourth, next to him on the day of the accident could be about 200 people. At night about 70. At the time of the explosion, said intelligence near the reactor could be about a hundred employees of the Chernobyl NPP. Presumably, they all either died in the destruction of, or have received a lethal dose of radiation.
The document published in connection with the release of the first part of a two-volume edition of “top secret: Chernobyl” edited by archive analyst Svetlana Savranskaya, journalist Alla Yaroshinskaya and other researchers. The book also includes the report of the CPSU Central Committee meetings on Chernobyl, the records from the diaries and other materials.
The accident at the fourth unit of the Chernobyl NPP occurred on 26 April 1986. According to the reports of the Soviet leadership, the explosion killed one employee of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in a few hours died the other. The crash is considered the largest in the history of nuclear energy. Official data on the number of dead and injured there, according to the who, the victims of the accident could be about four thousand people.
- In July 2017, the Creator of the series “Game of thrones”, HBO has announced plans to make a mini-series about the Chernobyl accident. Then the beginning of the movie was announced for 2018.
- The choice of location fell on Lithuania, because there, as in many former Soviet republics, there are many buildings and locations where it is still preserved the spirit of the time. A few of the final episodes filmed in the summer of 2018 in Kiev. At this link you can learn more about how the shooting took place.
- 7 may 2019 HBO announced the airing of a television mini-series “Chernobyl” produced by HBO and Sky.
Writer of the series was made by Craig Mazin, known for the films “the Hunter and the snow Queen”, “unconscious”, “Charlie’s Angels” and Director Johan Renk (“the Walking dead”, “breaking bad”). He called this work the largest project in his career.
- The script is based on real events that took place since the accident for two years after her. The creators tried to accurately recreate all the costumes and decorations of the time and constantly consulted with former residents of Pripyat and immigrants from Ukraine.
- “We hope that viewers from Ukraine and Belarus will feel we understood correctly, he said Masin. — Clothes, hairstyles, traditions, culture, all true. Thus we show our respect”.
- For Craig Masina Ukrainian roots. He says it helped him to feel the depth of the tragedy. The Creator of the series said that “Chernobyl” is not accidental, it is now.
- “The world must know the full story of the Chernobyl disaster, have caused such dire consequences. The world also needs to know the names and faces of people who behaved so heroically in the fight against the deadly invisible enemy,” says Craig Mazin. “If we forget the terrible page of history, they can be repeated,” he adds.
- In the end, the series “Chernobyl” has received on IMDb rating of 9.6 points out of 10, and took first place in the ranking of “250 of the TV show with the highest rating of viewers”, beating the legendary “Game of thrones”.
- And here the liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster, said about his views on truth and fiction in the acclaimed series.