All fitness bars are equally useful?
Expert told, you should pay attention to when buying fitness bars
To get lost in the abundance of fitness bars are very simple, and make the wrong choice and instead of good to just extra pounds – even easier. For starters, you need to understand what should be included in the composition of this product and how not to be mistaken with the purchase. About it on the page in Instagram told the nutritionist Helen Cullen.
With every passing day the popularity of the fitness bars grows. Eat them as a light snack or drink immediately after your workout.
Many manufacturers write on the label of a large protein content and lack of sugar in the composition, but it is not. Completely carbohydrate-free candy bars do not exist. Otherwise, they would not give an instant lift of energy and strength. If you do not specify the sugar, this does not mean that it is not there. Sometimes to enhance the taste using flavors and sweeteners — additives that do more harm than good.
What to look for in the lineup?
- Seeds and whole grains. The seeds contain beneficial fatty acids like omega-3. Their use helps to strengthen immunity, accelerate metabolism and preserve natural beauty. Particularly useful fatty acids for women during PMS.
- Whole grains are a storehouse of complex carbohydrates and fiber. They give a boost of energy, improve intestinal health and promote weight loss.
- Nuts — clearly useful, despite its high calorie content. They contain selenium, zinc, calcium and iodine. Nuts are indispensable for large mental and physical stress. Due to the high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, nuts help to quickly restore power after exercise.
- Dates and dried fruits. Do not ignore these products because it is natural sweeteners that are rich in minerals and vitamins. For example, in figs help to cope with inflammatory processes in the body, improve stool and reduce blood pressure. And eating raisins strengthens the nervous system.
What is the ideal composition during weight loss?
Try to choose bars without sweeteners or flavors. Avoid foods with a chocolate glaze. If the composition is a hydrolyzed gelatin, corn syrup and palm kernel oil, then place this bar on the shelf.