‘All forms’: trump has signed the law on allocation of $8.3 billion to combat coronavirus
The state of emergency in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus announced to the government in five States, including bordering the capital Washington, Maryland, reports “Voice of America”.
Friday, March 6, the US President, Donald trump has signed a law providing for an emergency allocation of 8.3 billion dollars to control the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, including the financing of vaccine development. The bill was passed by both houses of Congress almost unanimously.
Richard Shelby, Chairman of the Senate appropriations Committee, said, “In such situations, I believe, no need to spare resources to protect Americans.”
The Ministry of health and social services said Thursday that during this weekend at the American medical laboratories should go one million kits for testing for the presence COVID-19.
Five States – Maryland, California, Florida, Washington and Hawaii – announced the introduction of a state of emergency at the outbreak of the virus.
March 5, Maryland has been among the States which have been diagnosed with the virus, after three residents of Montgomery County – a married couple at the age of 70 years and a 50-year – old woman sought medical help, and the audit they had identified a coronavirus COVID-19. All three probably were infected during the cruise. Montgomery County borders Washington, DC.
Officials in Colorado reported the first two cases of infection with coronavirus. Both patients – a man and a woman – returned from foreign travel, however, the authorities stated that these cases are not related to each other.
Friday, March 6, we learned about the infected employee of the U.S. military base in South Korea. The woman became the seventh employee of the US troop levels in South Korea infected COVID-19. Authorities reported that the patient is quarantined at home in Cheonan.
The President: the country is prepared for any scenario
Donald trump said that the us economy may suffer damage as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus, but then the problem is solved, adds the “Voice of America”.
The President also noted that to effectively cope with the crisis.
March 5, trump spoke at the first election season in 2020 a meeting with voters, organized by Fox News channel in Pennsylvania – one of the swing States, which helped Trump to win the White house in 2016.
Answering the question about the implications of the coronavirus for the economy, trump said, “It definitely can affect. But at the same time, I must say that people now stay in the USA and spend their money here, and I like it.”
“Everything will be fine. Everyone should remain calm, he added. – We have plans for all possible scenarios, and we’re going to act. We hope that this will not last long.”
Trump also reiterated that the restrictions on entry of travelers from China, introduced to them at an early stage of the crisis helped contain the spread of the disease in the United States.
Democrats have criticized trump for the fact that the country was not well prepared for a possible pandemic.
“I think people think we did a great job. To work professionally. Nobody blames the spread of the virus, the President said. – It started in China”.
Answering a question on the alleged fear of germs and against the advice of doctors to avoid handshakes, trump noted that it is impossible to be a politician and not to shake hands with people.
“Now I shake hands with all and proud of it, – said trump. I know this is a lot of talk about the fact that it is not necessary to shake hands… which I absolutely will not stop”.
On the question of whether or not he believes that his style of behavior exacerbates the political polarization in the U.S., trump said, “When we were beaten, we should beat in response. I am convinced of this… I wouldn’t be here if I was turned the other cheek”.
bookmark