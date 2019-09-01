All good, the potency will save a popular spice
To cope with the delicate problem help folk remedies
Bay leaf, which Housewives traditionally placed in the first course, turned out to be an excellent means to increase potency.
Doctors recommend that men facing this delicate problem, to pay attention to this spice, reported Vista News.
If before erectile dysfunction suffered by men older than 40 years, it is now increasingly, this disease affects very young representatives of the stronger sex. Doctors believe that to blame bad habits, stress and poor diet.
If it has gone too far, you need to contact the experts, but at the first signs of impotence can try folk remedies.
Increase virility help baths with the addition of infusion of Bay leaf. For this procedure, you need to boil 50 g Bay leaf in 1 liter of water to run a bath and pour in water the resulting broth. The bath should be taken at least four hours.
According to experts, this procedure will not only enhance potency, but also improves the skin condition.