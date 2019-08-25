All grown up: the role of Mihrimah in “the Magnificent century” flashed a deep neckline
Turkish actress Pelin Karahan, who plays the only daughter Roksolana and Suleyman the Mihrimah, published in his Instagram shots from the racy photo shoot. Writes about this Clutch.
On a photo of Pelin, dressed in a tight dark red dress with a plunging neckline posing in front of a photographer. Hair actress neatly stacked, and on the face flaunts a bright make-up that makes her look even more mysterious.
In the comments under the fans excitedly praise Pelin for skillfully selected image: “You are so beautiful, it’s just incredible”, “it is strange, but bright make makes you more charming”, “I can’t believe she played Mihrimah, not like”, “so hot”, “this dress is just made for your figure”.
Recall that to experiment with looks and is not afraid of the on-screen “mom” Pelin — actress Meriem Uzerli, who played Hürrem Sultan. In particular, recently, she decided to lighten her locks opting for a natural honey shade of hair.
As previously reported “FACTS”, actress Meriem Uzerli, who played Hürrem Sultan in the series “Magnificent century”, struck the reporter transparent dress at the opening of the Cannes film festival.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter