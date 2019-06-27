All I have with me: Kim Kardashian with her son St. in Los Angeles

June 27, 2019

Last week Kim and his family vacationed on the coast of Costa Rica, enjoying the endless black sand beaches and tropical forests. Now, arriving back in Los Angeles, she plunged into the everyday bustle: the eldest son of Kim needed medical help.

Все свое ношу с собой: Ким Кардашьян с сыном Сейнтом в Лос-Анджелесе

On doctor Kim brought the Saint in their arms literally. Boy last December was three years old, but mom still not let her go. Particularly impressive is that all this is Kim is doing in heels.

Все свое ношу с собой: Ким Кардашьян с сыном Сейнтом в Лос-Анджелесе

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.