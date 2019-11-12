All in terrible bruises: Lesya Nikityuk complained to life (photos)
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently showed curvy figure in swimsuit, complained about life.
Les wrote in social networks that are very tired. “For 10 days with meals (1500 QC. a day) I -2 kg, soreness, pain, legs bruised from falls on the court during competitions,” she said, adding a photo of the bruising.
Subscribers nikitiuk asked her to take care of myself, and advised many recipes from bruises.
However, not all fans regretted nikitiuk.
“Fox in sheep’s clothing!”, “Lesichka, what do you want? What would make good money, you have to mentality”they write.
Recall that Les recently presented a new project. The presentation was the mother of the presenter and guests were treated to dad’s moonshine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter