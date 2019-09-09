All in white: world champion Daria Beloded showed a slim figure on vacation in Spain (photos)
Ukrainian young judoka Daria Bilodid enjoying rest after their performance at the world Championships in Tokyo, where our compatriot 18-year-old compatriot became the youngest double world champion in the history of the sport.
From Kiev went to rest in the Spanish Palma de Mallorca, photos and shares with its subscribers in social networks. For example, a picture in which an athlete posing in all white, gathered in 12 hours more than 30 thousand “likes”.
