All Israeli diplomatic missions abroad resume on 1 November (PHOTO)

All Israeli diplomatic mission, which had started the strike on 30 October, resume on 1 November. This was announced on Thursday, TASS, the official representative the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Israel, Nizar Amer.

The press service of the foreign Ministry of the Jewish state explained that on October 31, the Israeli court of labour conflict, issued a temporary ban on the continuation of the outbreak of the October 30 strike in embassies and consulates. The decree will be effective 25 days, during which the Ministry of foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance of Israel to resolve their differences.

30 and 31, due to labor conflict was closed all 103 Israeli diplomatic missions around the world, including the Embassy in Moscow and Consulate General in St. Petersburg. As a result stopped providing consular services, economic and military attache. Also closed the checkpoints on the borders with the Palestinian authority in the Gaza strip, Judea and Samaria. Completely stopped consideration of applications for permits defense exports, providing reception of foreign delegations and to the accompaniment of Israeli delegations abroad.

Because of a strike by three Israeli families are unable to provide the documents on the shipment of the bodies of their loved ones for burial in the homeland, informs NEWSru Israel.

As have informed on Wednesday the representative of the trade Union of diplomatic workers of Israel, former Ambassador to South Sudan Hanan Goder, the strike was launched due to the fact that “the situation in the Israeli foreign Ministry is not very good.” There are “big problems with the budget” and is “the reduction of the salaries of diplomats,” he explained. In addition, the Ministry of Finance requires that diplomats pay taxes on those sums of money that have been allocated to public spending or receipts is confirmed by the target expenditure of these funds.

Previously on the website of the Israeli foreign Ministry published a notification that all embassies and consulates of the Jewish state suspended operations in connection with the strike, caused by the conflict of the guardian with the Ministry of Finance. The foreign Ministry then stated that the decision to change the order of the work of diplomatic missions and procedures of funding detrimental to the fundamental instruments to the functioning of the Department and the country as a whole. The foreign Ministry also noted that the Ministry of Finance gave the diplomats a choice, and expressed hope for the settlement of the conflict in the near future.

In March 2014, closed all diplomatic missions of Israel, including embassies, consulates and missions to international organizations, as well as the Ministry of foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. Israeli diplomats have for several years sought by the government and Ministry of Finance improvement of conditions of remuneration. In August of 2018 was held on the strike of support staff at the embassies of Israel around the world.