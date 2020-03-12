All matches at the stadium NSK “Olympic” in Kiev will be held without spectators until 3 April
NSK “Olympic”
All sporting events scheduled for the National sports complex “Olympic” to April 3, will be held without spectators. This was reported by the press service of the NSC on Facebook.
“To prevent the spread on the territory of Ukraine coronavirus Covid-19 the decision on the conduct of all sporting events without spectators until 3 April. The next matches in “Olympic” will be held without spectators,” – said in the message.
Recall from 12 March to 3 April, Ukraine imposed a quarantine in connection with the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Restrictive measures, which recommends that the government include the closure of educational institutions; prohibition of mass gatherings, more than 200 people (in terms of sporting activities which can be played without spectators, as well as cultural events); the closure of air links with certain countries.