All of America mourns: a famous basketball player and his daughter died in a plane crash
A former basketball player “Los Angeles Lakers” Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Along with him were killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and another seven people were on Board, BBC reports.
The helicopter crashed in the hills near the city of Calabasas, the cause of the crash is still unknown. Rescuers arrived at the crash site almost immediately, but found no survivors.
It is unknown exactly where he flew the helicopter and where he was going.
Bryant has often used private helicopter Sikorsky S-76, sometimes departing from Newport beach at the Staples Center, the games of the Lakers.
Eyewitnesses reported that a few minutes before the crash, heard the flying of the helicopter engine failed.
The Sheriff’s office, local district posted on Twitter photos of the scene.
According to the Sheriff of Los Angeles on Board the helicopter were nine people, they all died.
Who was Kobe Bryant
Bryant was considered one of the best players in basketball history.
41-year-old basketball player played his entire career for the Lakers. He retired from professional sport in April 2016. In 20 seasons, Bryant has won five League titles and twice won a gold medal at the Olympic games in the national team of the USA. He also became the only NBA player to receive four awards MVP (“most valuable player”) of the all-star game.
Bryant also received the “Oscar” for best animated short film “Dear basketball” based on the poem of the athlete is written in 2015 and dedicated to basketball.
The Bryant and his wife Vanessa have three daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.
Two months earlier, Kobe and Vanessa celebrated the 20th anniversary of their marriage.
“On this day, 20 years ago, I met my best friend, my Queen. I love you my mamacita per sempre” said Bryant.
Bryant was charged with sexual assault in 2003, 19-year-old woman who worked at a resort in Colorado. He rejected the accusations, saying that they had consensual sex. The case was dropped after Bryant accused the woman refused to testify in court.
The basketball player later apologized and in a subsequent civil lawsuit was settled out of court.
How the world reacted to the death of Bryant
The basketball world is in mourning. “No, please, no. It can’t be”, — wrote in “Twitter” basketball player Kevin Love.
“Terrible news,” wrote the US President Donald trump.
Former President Barack Obama called Bryant “a legend on the court,” and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt said he can’t believe the news.
Many celebrities expressed their sorrow in the accounts of social networks.
The fans come to the improvised memorial to Bryant in front of the staples center in Los Angeles — the home arena of the Lakers, where they leave flowers and basketballs in memory of the star.
Striker “Barcelona” Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram: “I Have no words… All my love to the family and friends of Kobe. Proud of our acquaintance and spend together time. You were a genius, which is not enough”.
American rapper Kanye West wrote on Twitter: “Kobe, we love you, brother.”
