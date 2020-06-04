All police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was arrested: they face up to 40 years in prison
All three former police officers from Minneapolis, recognized on Wednesday, June 4, complicit in the murder of George Floyd during police detention, was taken into custody. This writes the New York Times.
Power of Minnesota published the photos, which Tou Tao, Thomas lane and Alexander Kuang were dressed in orange jail clothing with v-neck over a black t-shirts.
Earlier in the day a former police officer was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and facilitation of manslaughter in the second degree. George Floyd died during detention on 25 may for what he allegedly provided the counterfeit $20 in the store.
Prosecutors also changed the charge against ex-policeman Derek Sovena on second-degree murder.
From the moment of arrest Sovena held in custody with a right of pledge in the amount of $500,000 on the charge of murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree.
Horrific video of the incident captured on mobile phone shows that the suture was pressed knee to the neck of a Floyd for nearly nine minutes, despite the desperate pleas of witnesses to stop.
Floyd also repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” before he lost consciousness.
All four defendants face up to 40 years in prison.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- May 27, George Floyd, an African-American from Minneapolis, died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko. He was arrested, but on 2 June released from custody pending further investigation. In the end, charges against him are not nominated.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by riots in connection with the death of George Floyd.
- According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent.
- As of June 4 victims of mass protests in the United States were at least 11 people.
bookmark