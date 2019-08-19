All seriously: singer Miley Cyrus introduced the mother to his new girlfriend (photo)
26-year-old American singer Miley Cyrus, who announced the breakup with her husband Liam Hemsworth lit up the kissing on Italian beach with a 30-year-old Kathleen Carter, introduced the new passion of her mother Tish Cyrus. According to the publication, Radar Online, 52-year-old Tish, Miley and Caitlin have lunch together in a restaurant in Los Angeles. The mother of the singer was not in awe of the fact that she broke up with Hemsworth, as well as hoping for the appearance of grandchildren. However, Miley was able to convince mom that her breakup with her husband is final, and that Caitlin now has an important place in her life.
Miley with her mother leaving the restaurant
This Western media have concluded that women’s serious, although earlier it was reported that they were just “having fun” because they both recently broke off relations with their men. Kathleen was married to Brody Jenner — the older half-brother of supermodel Kendall and Kylie Jenner. They got married in Indonesia last year, although the legal force, according to some sources, the ceremony had. A few weeks ago the couple announced that part.
Jenner has already had an affair with 22-year-old model Josie Canseco and not too upset over breaking up with his wife. He jokingly told the media that following the sensational news will be photos that she and Liam Hemsworth hold hands on the beach.
Brody and Caitlin
Caitlyn and Miley
In a recent interview Miley said that she is in a heterosexual relationship, but it’s still very attracted to women.
