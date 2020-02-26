All six German clubs won the first leg play-off European Cup
All six Bundesliga teams in the playoffs of the Champions League and Europa League won their first matches in the playoffs.
It happened for the first time in 31 years, reports the official website of the Bundesliga. Earlier, the German clubs have won all the first matches of the knockout in the European Cup in 1989.
Recall that the start winning series German put Borussia Dortmund last week, having won the Champions League “Paris Saint-Germain” (2:1), and RB Leipzig beat Tottenham (1:0).
In the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, “Eintracht” was stronger than RB Salzburg (4:1), “Wolfsburg” beat the Swedish malmö(2:1), and Bayer with the same account “Port”.
Yesterday “Bavaria” has not left chances “Chelsea”, defeating “retired” at Stamford bridge with the score 3:0.
We will add that no team has played home 0:3 in Europe.