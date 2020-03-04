All sporting events in Italy postponed for a month: holding the Serie A and Champions League under threat
The technical and scientific Committee under the Government of Italy has decided to discontinue all sports activities in the country, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The ban is set for the next 30 days. It applies to all events where there is no possibility to control the safe distance between people in 1 meter, noted in the ruling.
We will add that today in Turin was scheduled second leg of the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia between Juventus and AC Milan. Note that the news of the Italian Government acted after Milan arrived in Turin.
Previously, the government of Piedmont allowed a game, prohibiting access to the stadium to fans from regions where there is a quarantine due to the coronavirus.
Also considered the possibility of holding the games without spectators.
We will remind, on March 17 in Turin scheduled return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League between Juventus and Lyon.
And on 12 March at the same stage of the Europa League “inter” will “Getafe”.