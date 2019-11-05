“All that remains of Kirkorov”: Galkin weird “joke” about the death of the king of pop (video)
Current husband of Alla Pugacheva Maxim Galkin sometimes allows himself questionable jokes about the former spouse Diva Philip Kirkorov, humor that may not be clear to others.
About it writes “Express newspaper”.
Meanwhile, both men Alla Pugacheva binds a close friendship, an expression which has recently become the gift of the king of pop showman — name brand coat.
To show the joy of the present, Maxim recorded a funny video, which is posted in Instagram.
On this comedian beat their ignorance in a designer things.
“Another one of our durakbasa with impresario from Izhevsk @borisizh. Bob likes to make short skits with me and my fellow artists… this time I offered to beat the gift that I made @fkirkorov. Some newfangled scarce this is with the unpronounceable name, do not understand, but sits perfectly!” — wrote Galkin.
In the video he walks down the hall before the concert in Izhevsk, dressed in the same black hooded coat, presented to Kirkorov. Towards her husband Pugacheva moves impresario in a bright blue suit that admiringly asks: “Giambattista Valli?” — referring to the name of the designer of outerwear Maxim.
The showman, however, he understands and even offended that he mixed with some valley. The interlocutor in turn, the artist’s trying to tell that speaks of his coat.
Maxim explains that the new clothes he got from Kirkorov. “Left?” sympathetically asks the impresario. “Yes, all that was left of him,” replied the humorist, and then, recollecting himself, he adds: “Ugh, bite your tongue! Anyway, a gift!”
View this post in Instagram
Despite the rather strange sense of humor of the movie, the king of pop a joke about his death was not offended.
“Well, sitting like from the fashion Magazine! Wear in health!” he wrote in the comments.
A lack of rigor and fans Maxim: within 18 hours the video has gained more semi-million views.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Philip boasted dumbbells from Louis Vuitton, which was presented to him on tour.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter