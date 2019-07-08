All the beaches of the Mississippi was closed due to toxic algae: threatened FL
All the beaches along the Gulf coast in Mississippi were closed because of toxic algae which can cause rashes and vomiting, says the New York Post.
Sunday, July 7, the Department of environmental quality state of Mississippi has stated that two additional beach in Jackson County were closed due to blue-green harmful algal blooms, which spread in the area. Given the previous closure, it means that at the moment closed all the beaches of Mississippi.
From late June to early July announced the closing of 19 beaches in the state.
Harmful algal blooms — is the growth of algae in the water. According to the Agency for environmental protection, some of them produce dangerous toxins in fresh or marine water but even nontoxic blooms harm the environment.
“The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, — reads the statement of the Department of state for environmental quality. — Victims should wash thoroughly with soap and water”.
Also, toxic algae was discovered in Florida, writes about this FOX13.
In may 2019, a scientist from Florida, Dr. Mike Parsons has warned that this summer in the waters of Florida catching blooms of toxic algae. Now researchers find toxic algae in waterways stretching from Tampa Bay to South Florida.
The Department of environmental protection Florida is currently conducting monitoring of toxic algal blooms in lake Okeechobee. The permissible level of toxicity of algae in this area was exceeded 3 times. And last week, the norm was exceeded 7 times.
Although this malicious phenomenon is usually referred to as “blue green algae”, it is technically a cyanobacteria that produce some of the most powerful natural toxins in the world. Cyanobacteria produce a toxin microcystin (which scientists associate with liver disease) and non-protein amino acid Beta-N-methylamine-L-alanine (BMAA) (which have been associated with neurological diseases).
The bacteria feed on the artificial pollution of water bodies, including leaky septic tanks and fertilizer run-off.
Meanwhile, as soon as the blossom expands throughout the state, Congressman Vern Buchanan expressed concern about toxic algae, which appear in the reserve of Robinson in the County of Manatee and the Manatee river and its channels.
“This is a dangerous plague for the economy, environment and lifestyle of our community. That’s why it’s so important to continue the fight,” Buchanan said.
Dr. Parsons works in the newly established working group on toxic algae in Florida. He said that the University scientists have not conducted many tests, how many would like, due to lack of funds.
“One of the unpleasant facts is that we have to wait for the next flowering, so we can start the next level of research, and it has to do with funding,” he said.