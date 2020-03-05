All the matches of Serie A during the month will be held without spectators
All sporting events in Italy until April 3, will be held without spectators. Such a decree was signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, from the outbreak of coronavirus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The decree of the government of Italy applies to all regions of the country. Thus, all the matches of Serie A in the next month will be held behind closed doors.
In addition, in the nearest weekend in this format there will be 6 postponed matches of the 26th round of Serie A.
Recall that for an indefinite period was rescheduled second leg of the semi-final of the Cup of Italy “inter” – “Napoli” and “Juventus” – “Milan”.
Informed indefinitely was postponed four matches of the 25th round of Serie A: Atalanta – Sassuolo, inter, Sampdoria, Verona – Cagliari and Torino – Parma.
There is no information, in what format will be the return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League “Juventus” – “lion”, scheduled for March 17 in Turin, and also two matches of the same stage of the Europa League between inter and Getafe (March 12) and Roma and Sevilla a week later.
Informed Scientific and technical Committee under the Government of Italy has decided to ban the holding of the sports events throughout the country where there is no possibility to control the safe distance between people within 1 meter.