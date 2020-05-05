All the matches of the next season of the English Premier League may pass without an audience
The clubs of the English Premier League are bracing for the possibility to play the following season behind closed doors.
Simultaneously with the discussion of option to complete the current season behind closed doors at neutral venues, the clubs in the EPL also preparing for the possibility that the entire next season will take place in an empty stadium, reports Sky Sport.
And if in the current crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus, the Premier League clubs plan to reduce their income in the region of 1 billion pounds, then the option to play matches next season without spectators will have even more negative impact on the budget of the clubs.
Note that the priority date for the resumption of the current season, the Premier League calls on 8 June, the training team must return no later than may 18. But all further decisions will be based on the regulations of the British government.