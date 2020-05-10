All the players of Kiev “Dynamo” checked for coronavirus
May 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Dynamo
Players of Kiev “Dynamo” in preparation for the resumption of full-fledged training process, passed the tests for COVID-19.
While they are supported individually,according to the official website of the club.
“For two days, the players, the coaching staff and the staff team told PCR tests COVID-19, a total of 60 tests. We got the results, all of them negative,” – said the doctor of the first team “Dinamo”, Andrey Shmorgun.
“In the future we will follow the regulations regarding this issue, which must approve the UAF. Probably, the PCR tests will be performed immediately before each match,” he added.
We will remind, on March 17 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine has been suspended all football competitions.