“All the representatives of the government of Canada” needs to speak with the Chinese partners of prisoners (PHOTO)

Loading...

On Thursday, the foreign Minister of Canada urged “all canadian government representatives” to act on behalf of two Canadians detained in China, during your stay in Musquodoboit Harbour, Nova Scotia.

Chrystia Freeland told reporters that government representatives when meeting with their Chinese counterparts don’t have to stop to remind you about the unjustified arrest of two Canadians.

“I think that this is a responsibility that should feel all canadian authorities, supporting us confidence that China knows that we keep them [the detained Canadians] names in our hearts and what we are fighting for them,” said Freeland.

Ex-diplomat Michael Covrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor be kept in prison China from December 2018 and charged with violating national security. Their arrest came in the Wake of deteriorating relations between Canada and China after the arrest of Executive Director of Huawei man of Anjou in Vancouver on the American request to extradite her.

Freeland made the comments in Nova Scotia, as the province Premier Stephen McNeil has been criticized for the fact that, recently visiting China and meeting with the country’s Ambassador in Canada, he did not raise the issue of the prisoners.

McNeil told reporters that the best tactic will be to support dialogue and efforts to build good relations with China.

Freeland recognized the importance of China as a trading partner, particularly for Nova Scotia. Export province in China in 2018 amounted to $792 million, including $505 million through the sale of seafood.

But she also noted that other countries, including Germany and Britain, advocate Kovriga and Spawar at the bilateral meetings.

“Canada has very successfully managed to create an international coalition partners and allies, who are trying hard to protect the interests of the detained Canadians,” she said.

Freeland mentioned that she had discussed the issue at a recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

McNeil plans to lead a trade delegation to China in the fall, what will be his eighth trip to this country since the election in 2013.

McNeil had no comment, but his statement says: “We continue to view dialogue as a critical aspect of solving problems between Canada and China and I hope that national governments will continue to work to resolve these issues.”