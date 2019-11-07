All the subtleties of naturalization: how to prepare for the test and interview for U.S. citizenship
Interview for naturalization is the last obstacle to the permanent residents who filed form N-400 to become US citizens. Towards the end of the processing of N-400 Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) will send you an appointment for an interview for naturalization. If all goes well, by the end of the meeting you usually get information about whether the USCIS will provide you a US citizen or not, writes the Citizen’s Path.
USCIS officer will conduct your interview for naturalization in the office. It all starts with the fact that the officer will ask you to raise your right hand and swear to tell the truth during the interview.
Review your form N-400
A significant part of the interview for naturalization is happening around your Form N-400, Application for naturalization. USCIS officer will ask you some questions about your statement and supporting documentation. In addition to the confirmation information, the employee tests your ability to understand and respond in English.
So spend enough time to learn about your application N-400 before you go to the interview. Probably, it’s been a few months since you applied. It’s easy to forget a few details. Re-read your answers to the answer. Also, write down any events that could affect your answers to the form N-400.
Changes since the filing of form N-400
At the beginning of your interview for naturalization USCIS officer will ask if there are any changes in your application N-400. Be prepared to answer the question.
In most cases simple changes in your N-400 are not a problem. Normal changes in life circumstances can affect your answers. A new job, a new baby or a holiday abroad is the typical life events. You will need to revise the statement of the employee of USCIS. Thus, you will need to provide any relevant supporting documentation. For example, if you traveled outside the USA, provide a list of exact dates and other information that N-400 asks for regarding trips.
Again, it is important that you understand how these changes may affect or not to affect compliance. If you think that these changes can affect your right to become a U.S. citizen, contact an immigration attorney before you attend the interview for naturalization. For example, make sure that the trip abroad did not violate your requirements for a permanent residence or physical presence.
Circumstances that may affect your eligibility for naturalization include (but are not limited to):
- Recent divorce or not living together, when you are applying on the basis of a three-year marriage to that U.S. citizen.
- Arrest or anything that will force you to change your response to any “No” answers in Part 12 of Form N-400.
- Departure from the U.S. for six months or more.
What to bring to the interview the naturalization
After completing the form N-400 save case containing a copy of your application, the originals of all supporting documents and any messages that you receive from the Service of citizenship and immigration USA. This early preparation will help you stay organized and prepared for the day of the interview. Take the briefcase to the interview.
The documents you need to take the naturalization test and interview include:
- Notification of interview appointment
- Permanent resident card (also known as green card)
- Your driver’s license or other identification issued by a state
- All current and expired passports and travel documents
Depending on your individual case may require other documents. Take original documents, unless otherwise indicated. Depending on your answers N-400, you may need to take the following documents:
1. About marital status
Take proof of your current marital status. Examples of acceptable documents include a marriage certificate, decree of divorce, decree of annulment or death certificate of former spouse.
2. About the termination of previous marriages
If you currently are married, you must prove that your previous marriages (if applicable), and previous marriages of your current spouse cancelled. Examples of documents include decrees of divorce or death certificate.
3. Filing as a spouse of a US citizen
If you filed a form N-400 based on marriage to a U.S. citizen, you must prove that your spouse (-and) has been a U.S. citizen for at least three years and that you and your spouse (-and) lived in marital Union for at least three years. In addition to the marriage certificate, take the documents such as tax returns, leases, Bank statements, utility bills, rights to the car, insurance reports and any other documents for a period of three years, which will help to establish proof of your family Union.
4. Tax return
Take proof that you have fulfilled their obligation to file tax returns for at least the past five years (three years if applying based on marriage to a U.S. citizen). Take copies of your complete tax returns or tax help IRS indicating tax information for the required years. You can get free tax help on the IRS web site IRS.
5. Children
Take proof that all children listed on your naturalization application, are your.
6. Support of dependents
If you have dependent children living apart from you, take evidence that you support each dependent child and you have fulfilled your obligations for child support. Failure to prove this may result in the denial of naturalization due to the mismatch between the requirements of good moral character.
7. Travel outside of the United States
If you made a trip (s) outside the United States for more than six months but less than one year, take the documents, confirming that you continue to reside permanently in the United States. Examples of acceptable documents include documentation confirming that you are not left in the USA, got a job abroad, your family remained in the United States and / or you kept full access to place your residence in the United States.
8. Arrests / Detention
If you have ever been arrested, detained or convicted, you will need to obtain evidence of each incident. We highly recommend that you contact an immigration attorney to properly resolve this situation, before attending the interview.
You don’t need to offer any information listed above, while you will not be asked USCIS officer. In many cases, the employee even requests some of these documents.
English test
During the interview for naturalization USCIS officer will test your ability to read, write and speak English. The officer will test your English knowledge is as follows:
1. Spoken
Your ability to speak English by answering the questions.
2. Reading
You must read one sentence out of three so that the USCIS officer realized that you understand the meaning of this sentence.
3. Letter
You must write one sentence out of three so that it was clear in writing to the employee with USCIS.
Remember that your speaking skills will be assessed from the moment of the meeting with the USCIS officer. He or she will observe your ability to follow simple instructions (such as “Please continue to hold” when you are given the oath) and answering questions.
If you don’t understand the question, you can ask the officer to rephrase it.
USCIS officer will dictate a sentence and ask you to write it in English.
Citizenship test
The officer will also give you a history / civil law USA English (to test your knowledge and understanding of U.S. history).
There are 100 possible questions. At the interview the naturalization officer will ask up to 10 questions from the list in the English language. You must correctly answer at least six of 10 questions to pass the test on the civil law of the United States.
However, if you are not able to correctly answer six of ten questions, the interview for naturalization stop. USCIS will reschedule to re-take the test on another day (within the next 90 days).
The decision on naturalization
By the end of the interview for naturalization, you will surely learn to assemble if you to the inauguration ceremony. If during the interview, everything goes well, the USCIS officer will likely tell you that he / she approves the request. It can also give you a sheet of paper with information about your oath ceremony.
In some cases, the USCIS officer cannot make a decision after the interview for naturalization. The final decision can request the assistance of the supervisor or perhaps the USCIS requires additional evidence that you did not provide during the interview.
If USCIS rejects your application, you will be given reasons for the refusal. You can appeal or new application. Before submitting a new N-400 take the time to understand the reason for the refusal, so it does not happen again.