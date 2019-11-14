All they see Nazism in Russia brought the case because of a harmless flash mob about space
In Russia opened a criminal case on human rights from Kuzbas Dmitry Miropoltseva for a photo in the “Vkontakte”.
Activist Miropoltseva accused of propaganda and public demonstration of Nazi symbols, according to “Siberia.Realities”.
The case was brought after in 2016 the social network “Vkontakte” appeared the photographs of the participants of the flash mob “Conquest of space”.
The event was held in Penza, and was timed to the 55th anniversary of the first manned flight into space.
Participants lined up in the shape of a number 55 that “in a certain perspective,” similar to the Nazi symbol.
The publication writes that the activist believes that the persecution against him began after he the Supreme court challenged the regional law to abolish the direct election of mayors. Security forces in social networks was looking for dirt on the activist and found photos of the 55-anniversary of flight of Gagarin.
We will remind, in Russia those who disagree with Putin’s policies, people are not actively Express their position. Mass demonstrations of discontent repressed by the authorities.
