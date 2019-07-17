All Ukrainian gas stations may appear charging for electric vehicles
The Ministry of regional development, construction and housing and communal economy of Ukraine proposes to amend the State building standards (GOS), according to which the charging stations should be designed at gas stations.
About this Facebook said the Deputy head of the Ministry of regional development Leo Partskhaladze.
“Experts and specialists in the development of the GOS is now actively studying the proposal to introduce new changes to the appropriate building standards to new and refurbished filling stations were required to designed charging for electric cars”, — he wrote.