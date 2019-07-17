All Ukrainian gas stations may appear charging for electric vehicles

July 17, 2019

The Ministry has already amended the building regulations about the mandatory improvement of Parking elektronaradim

На всех украинских АЗС могут появиться зарядки для электрокаров

The Ministry of regional development, construction and housing and communal economy of Ukraine proposes to amend the State building standards (GOS), according to which the charging stations should be designed at gas stations.

About this Facebook said the Deputy head of the Ministry of regional development Leo Partskhaladze. According to him, the Ministry has already amended the building regulations about the mandatory improvement of Parking elektronaradim.

“Experts and specialists in the development of the GOS is now actively studying the proposal to introduce new changes to the appropriate building standards to new and refurbished filling stations were required to designed charging for electric cars”, — he wrote.

