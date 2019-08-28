“All water is used is thoroughly cleaned, and then returned to the river Rosava”, —…
In today’s world more and more attention is paid to environmental safety issues. Socially responsible businesses in Ukraine with the use of natural resources are trying to reduce the degree of influence of production processes on the environment, gradually limiting emissions into the atmosphere and hydrosphere with the aim of improving the General environmental situation, neutralize unauthorized releases of waste, streamline processes and minimize the pollutants into the sewer.
One of the leading agro-industrial complexes of Ukraine Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP), specializing in the production of poultry, growing crops, and other agricultural activities, including “green energy,” operates according to international standards using the latest technology of waste production and high-quality wastewater treatment.
“Mironovskaya poultry farm”, part of the MHP, is one of the largest enterprises of a closed cycle — from growing of day-old Chicks to the meat production of broiler chickens. Treatment facilities of the complex processing of broiler chickens designed by the Dutch technology based on biological treatment with the use of high-speed bio-reactors.
The specialists of “Mironovskaya poultry farm” constantly monitor the impact of production activities on water resources.
“We have a special permit (license) for subsoil use (underground water) and the permit for special water use, according to which we strictly adhere to the limit on the amount of water intake. All used water is thoroughly cleaned, and then returned to the river Rosava”, — said the chief ecologist of MHP Alexander Semenets.
Sewage works cleaned daily, 5.5 thousand M3 of water coming from the complex processing of broiler chickens in Kanev district of Cherkasy region. The company carries out monitoring of discharges to the ponds every 7 days, not 10, as required by legislative requirements. Water are selected, and then working on its analysis of three locations: 500 metres to discharge the water directly at the place of entry into waterways and 500 metres from the discharge point. The analysis is performed with observance of maximum permissible standards for discharge of water, established by the legislation.
The use of high-quality cleaning technology allows to achieve high performance. In this case, laboratory tests show that due to high-quality treatment system that uses “Mironovskaya poultry farm”, the purified water in some indicators can be cleaner than the river.
“First of all, it should be noted that for the period from 2016 to 2019 “Mironovskaya poultry plant” has invested 4 million hryvnias on reconstruction of its sewage treatment plants. A significant part aimed at financing the construction of a new selector tank with a larger capacity. Thanks to the modernization of the treatment plant we were able to significantly improve the process of preliminary neutralization of contaminants in wastewater”, — said the head of treatment facilities, “Mironovskaya poultry farm” Svetlana Novitskaya.
According to her, all the processes in the new structure operate in automatic mode to prevent the influence of the human factor, and in 2018 was reconstructed pump station. Also, the company plans reconstruction of high-speed serial bioreactors, which will invest 4.5 million hryvnia.
Almost every month leading European and domestic companies is carried out at the plant experiments to test new technologies and reagents that will reduce the impact on the environment. To date, “Mironovskaya poultry farm” is the flagship of innovation in the field of wastewater treatment technology.
